‘I have worked for cow preservation and for shutting down slaughter houses that export beef’.

The Samajwadi Party was the best party for Muslims, senior Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan said in an interview to The Hindu on Monday.

Responding to a question on why the community should back his party in the upcoming Assembly elections, he said the minority community, a key constituency of the SP, was the “most insecure,” especially after the Muzaffarnagar riots and Dadri lynching, which happened under his party’s watch.

However, Mr. Khan argued, in spite of its limitations and “certain compulsions,” the SP was best placed among all others to give Muslims a respectable share in development and power. “There is less fear among Muslims that they would be beaten up in the nearest police station for being a Muslim. Their mundane works are done; roads, bridges and schools in their areas built. The madrasas get salary on time and students get scholarships in large numbers. Muslims don’t get pushed around in the name of religion or their mosques demolished.”

Refuting BSP chief Mayawati’s allegation that the SP had a tacit understanding with the BJP, Mr. Khan said: “We have never had an alliance with the BJP. The BSP and BJP have formed governments together thrice.”

Mr. Khan dismissed allegations that the party had a role to play in the communal riots. “Will the SP carry out riots? To defame us, they (opposition) have no other weapon. Yes, we can say, we could not stop the riots...”

He said his opponents projected him as a “polarising figure” and “anti-Hindu” in spite of his “secular” credentials. “Hindu and Sikh brothers know well I am not against them. I have worked to raise awareness about cow preservation and pushed for shutting down of slaughter houses that export beef...”

“Was I involved in the Gujarat riots? Was it me in Muzaffarnagar? Dadri? Kairana? The credit will go to whoever has done the act. So many probes were set up against me on the Muzaffarnagar riots. Had I been guilty... wouldn’t I have been sent to the gallows?”

He rued the fact that in spite of receiving accolades from Harvard and Cambridge universities for organising the Maha Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, he was not even invited as a common guest to a felicitation programme on the religious event by his government. “The reason for it is that my name is Azam Khan.”

As for the forays into Uttar Pradesh by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Mr. Khan said he would only end up dividing Muslim votes. “Some seats will be lost and maybe the BJP will form the government. For that Owaisi will get due credit. I congratulate him in advance.”