Samajwadi Party national general secretary Mohammad Azam Khan on Wednesday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent statement that construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was being ignored due to political reasons.

“If the RSS chief’s knowledge was so meagre then he has no right to hold the coveted post in the saffron outfit,” the Minister said.

“I don’t want to indulge in the controversy. But I would certainly advise RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to delve deep into opinions expressed by Bhim Rao Ambedkar before he embraced Buddhism,” he added.

Mr. Khan also took a dig at the BSP and claimed BSP founder Kanshi Ram demanded rights to build toilets at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Unacceptable

“BSP’s role on the said count is unacceptable. Kanshi Ram failed to acknowledge that a place of worship must remain one,” the State Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Khan alleged the PM had failed to deposit Rs 20 lakh in every Indian citizen’s bank account.

“He (Modi) failed. Install me on the PM’s seat and I assure I will give give concrete shape to promises made by the ‘Badshah’ (the PM),” he claimed, adding he could also transform the dream of an ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) into reality if given the seat. PTI