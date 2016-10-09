Autopsy confirms perfume specialist was murdered

The post-mortem on perfume specialist Monica Ghurde on Saturday confirmed that she was murdered, but the report regarding sexual assault has been reserved, the police said here.

Superintendent of Police north Goa Umesh Gaonkar told The Hindu on Saturday that the death, according to the report, was owing to “asphyxia due to contraction of mouth and neck.” The report has reserved its “opinion about forcible sexual intercourse pending serological examination,” he said.

Mr. Gaonkar said the body was handed over to Anand, brother of the deceased, and photographer Bharat Ramamrutam, her ex-husband.

Sources in the north Goa police said that following some leads, police teams had been sent the neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Karnataka to nab the accused.

The 39-year-old perfume expert was found dead in her rented flat at Sangolda village in north coastal Goa on Thursday in a semi-nude condition with her hands and legs tied.