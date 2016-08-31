The fresh clashes occurred even as authorities lifted curfew from all areas of Kashmir after 53 days.

Even as curfew was lifted from entire Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, one civilian was killed and four were injured in an Army firing during clashes in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The Army opened fire in Baramulla’s Nadihaal area when its convoy came under stones from the protesters. Locals claimed that protests broke out early in the morning when fruit-laden trucks were stopped and disallowed to move ahead by the security forces, fuelling anger among residents.

Later, villagers pelted stones at the security forces. The Army opened fire at them, killing a local, identified as Danish Manzoor. His death has taken the toll in the present civilian unrest in Kashmir Valley to 71. The injured civilians were hospitalised.

The Valley witnessed early morning clashes in Srinagar’s Nowhatta and nearby areas when curfew was lifted after 53 days.

No curfew was imposed anywhere in the Valley in the morning, according to the authorities. However, parts of south Kashmir and north Kashmir’s Bandipora witnessed clashes between the security forces and protesters.

Heavy deployments were made in all volatile areas to keep protesters at bay.

Kashmir is reeling under civilian unrest for the past 53 days. The trigger was the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in south Kashmir on July 8.