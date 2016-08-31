TOPICS

India

Jammu and Kashmir

unrest, conflicts and war

The fresh clashes occurred even as authorities lifted curfew from all areas of Kashmir after 53 days.

Even as curfew was lifted from entire Kashmir Valley on Wednesday, one civilian was killed and four were injured in an Army firing during clashes in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The Army opened fire in Baramulla’s Nadihaal area when its convoy came under stones from the protesters. Locals claimed that protests broke out early in the morning when fruit-laden trucks were stopped and disallowed to move ahead by the security forces, fuelling anger among residents.

Later, villagers pelted stones at the security forces. The Army opened fire at them, killing a local, identified as Danish Manzoor. His death has taken the toll in the present civilian unrest in Kashmir Valley to 71. The injured civilians were hospitalised.

The Valley witnessed early morning clashes in Srinagar’s Nowhatta and nearby areas when curfew was lifted after 53 days.

No curfew was imposed anywhere in the Valley in the morning, according to the authorities. However, parts of south Kashmir and north Kashmir’s Bandipora witnessed clashes between the security forces and protesters.

Heavy deployments were made in all volatile areas to keep protesters at bay.

Kashmir is reeling under civilian unrest for the past 53 days. The trigger was the killing of militant commander Burhan Wani in an encounter in south Kashmir on July 8.

RELATED NEWS

Healing Touch 2.0August 31, 2016

Curfew lifted in Kashmir as situation eases after 51 daysAugust 29, 2016

Curfew in parts of Srinagar, two towns in south KashmirAugust 28, 2016

Pellet guns are here to stay; committee suggests alternativesAugust 29, 2016

25 injured in fresh clashes in Kashmir, death toll rises to 68August 27, 2016

Mehbooba calls for talks with PakistanAugust 27, 2016

Militants kill policeman in J&K’s Pulwama districtAugust 27, 2016

Talks with all who reject violence, says MehboobaAugust 28, 2016

Kashmir and the clash of symbolismsAugust 29, 2016

Reinventing the wheel in KashmirAugust 29, 2016

More In: Other States | National | News