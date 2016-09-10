Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may have been reiterating that prohibition in the State would continue as long as he lives but the officer who was first parachuted to Bihar from his central deputation and was later credited for “drafting and executing” the stringent excise law has gone on long leave feeling “hurt and pained” over an incident in which a department official was arrested and sent to jail for taking action against a local ruling party leader from Nalanda, the Chief Minister’s home district.

“Yes, I felt hurt and pained over the way one of my honest and upright officers was arrested and sent to jail for taking action against someone from whose house liquor bottles were seized…the incident will set a bad precedent,” K.K. Pathak, Principal Secretary of Bihar’s Registration, Excise and Prohibition Department told The Hindu . He also said he was on leave and had asked the government to find a “suitable replacement” for him. Mr. Pathak, a 1990 batch IAS officer, is known as a no-nonsense bureaucrat who was expressly brought to Bihar last year to effectively implement the stringent prohibition law.

Knowing how tough it was to “effectively implement” a total ban on liquor as examples from other dry States were not very encouraging, Mr. Pathak was initially apprehensive but later, after receiving full assurance from the top echelons of government, he was credited with “drafting and executing” the liquor law that earned the attention of the country and beyond.

But what happened just four months after? Mr. Pathak went on leave on Wednesday, the day the Bihar Governor gave his assent to the new Bihar Prohibition and Excise Bill 2016.

The incident that upset Mr. Pathak occurred on August 30: acting on a tip-off, Nalanda’s excise sub-inspector Deepak Kumar raided the house of the ruling Janata Dal (United) alliance’s Harnaut block president Chandrajeet Kumar Sen alias Moti Singh and seized 168 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from there. The JD(U) leader, whose wife is a mukhia (village head) of the Lohra panchayat, was later arrested and sent to jail. But locals and party leaders protested against Mr. Sen’s arrest and pressured the administration to release him.

The Nalanda incident took a curious turn after three days when the district police suddenly arrested the excise sub-inspector Deepak Kumar on charges of “conspiracy to book JD(U) leader Chandrajeet Sen in a false liquor case and also for misleading senior officials” and sent him to jail. Mr. Kumar was charged with conniving with a political rival of the JD(U) leader to “falsely implicate” him. He had received the tip-off on the presence of liquor bottles at the residence of JD(U) leader Sen from former mukhia Sumendra Singh.

Protesting the arrest of his department official, Mr. Pathak on Sunday had asked Nalanda district officials “not to interfere with the investigation as the matter was sub-judice”. “Prima facie the action taken by the excise official did not smack of any ulterior motive,” said Mr. Pathak, but his words went unheeded. Later, acting on a counter FIR by the Harnaut Block Development Officer (BDO), the district administration arrested the excise official and his informer Mr. Singh and sent them to jail.

However, this move by the district administration boomeranged when Assistant Chief Judicial Magistrate granted bail to both on Tuesday, while the bail plea of the JD(U) leader arrested for possessing liquor in his house, who had subsequently received a clean chit from the administration, was rejected.

“My point was vindicated by the court…this is not the way to implement laws…in days to come, this Nalanda incident will set a precedent for implementing the prohibition laws in the state,” said Mr. Pathak. Meanwhile, the Nalanda incident and its fallout have diminished the morale of excise department officials. In August, over 4,000 people were arrested and sent to jail for violating the new liquor law whereas till September 7 only 198 people have faced the same fate. “Yes, after the Nalanda incident, we’re feeling threatened about taking action against anyone. Who knows? He may turn out to be a ruling party leader,” said a department official, requesting anonymity.