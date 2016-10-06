Two infiltrations were foiled in Naugam sector and one such attempt was foiled in Rampur sector of north Kashmir

Seven terrorists were eliminated by the Army in separate incidents in Kashmir on Thursday even as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire at various points along the Line of Control.

Three terrorists were killed in an early morning attack on an Army camp at Langate in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

In all, three infiltration attempts were foiled by the Army on Wednesday night.

The terrorists fired at the camp of 30 Rashtriya Rifles around 5 a.m. As soldiers fired back, they tried to get away, Army officials said. The forces launched a search operation that led to a gunfight in which all three were killed.

Col. Rajiv Sharang told journalists that illumination rounds were used to locate the terrorists. “Three terrorists were seen near the perimeter fencing of our camp. Our sentries challenged the terrorists who fired heavily on our sentry posts. We retaliated and then a quick reaction team was activated so that the terrorists did not flee the area where they were spotted,” Col. Sharang told journalists.

Sanitisation of the area is going on as the Army is not ruling out the presence of more militants.

Four others were gunned down as they tried to infiltrate from across the LoC.

