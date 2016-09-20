Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Monday sought from the Centre special provisions and grants for maintenance of roads which are washed away in recurring flood and erosion in the State.

Several Union Ministers, including Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, here reviewed rural development schemes and their implementation in Assam with the Chief Minister, according to an official release.

Mr Sonowal said recurring flood and erosion posed a threat and requested Mr Tomar to consider Assam as a “special category State” on these two issues and declare special schemes for socio-economic development.

On the rural infrastructure, Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act (MGNREGA), it was decided during the meeting to accord highest priority to the work envisaged under Deendayal Upadhaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana.

Mr Tomar said the North-east was always at the centre of attention of the central government and it would always work for the development of the region.

Mr Sonowal also requested the Union Minister to create special provisions and grants for road maintenance as large parts of roads in Assam were washed away by recurrent floods.

Among others, issues of rural skills, connectivity, livelihood, affordable housing, infrastructure with focus on rural economy were also discussed during the meeting, the statement said.

Union Minister of State for Water Resources and River Development Sanjeev Kumar Balyan had last week said the recurring flood and erosion problems of Assam will be tackled in an “attacking mode”. - PTI