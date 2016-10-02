The Assam government will make all police stations in the State smart police stations in a phased manner, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

A smart police force is the order of the day and technology would be able to help the police to efficiently tackle law and order situations, Mr. Sonowal said at the Assam Police Day celebrations held at 4th APBN, Kahilipara in the city.

The chief minister also said policemen must instil fear in the hearts of the antisocial elements and inspire trust and goodwill among the common people of the State.

Honouring ten police personnel with Chief Minister’s medal for their outstanding performance, he said the Assam police should aim to become the best police force in the country.

He urged them to set an example before the younger generation to dedicate themselves to the cause of society.

“For a corruption and crime free society Assam Police would need to be proactive and must work towards retaining the faith of the people on the police force as protector and guardian of law of the land.”

Inspecting the guard of honour, Mr. Sonowal said the government is mindful of the various problems facing the police force and all genuine problems would be resolved in a phased manner so that the police personnel can perform their duties efficiently and without any worries.

The government, he said, is planning various reforms for the police and a memorial honouring the sacrifices of its personnel will be constructed soon.

He released two e-books about arms and weapons for Assam police and said these would be immensely helpful for the police personnel for obtaining knowledge about usage, maintenance of the various arms through the digital medium.

Chief Secretary V. K. Piparsenia, Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay along with top police officials of the State were present at the function. - PTI

