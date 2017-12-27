Assam CM dispels fear about citizen register

more-in

With Assam on the edge ahead of the publication of the draft National Register of Citizens, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday sought to dispel apprehensions, and said “genuine” Indians missing from the register would get enough opportunities to add their names.

Massive preparations are in place to ensure peace, and no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands after the publication of the first draft of the register, a list of the State’s citizens, on December 31, the Chief Minister said.

“No one should have any apprehensions. If the name of a genuine Indian citizen is missing in the part draft of the NRC, he or she will get a proper chance to incorporate it,” Mr. Sonowal said.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the government would tolerate no violence. “We have received Central forces and they are being deployed across the state to ensure peace. No untoward incident will be allowed,” he said. The NRC is being updated following a Supreme Court directive in 2005.