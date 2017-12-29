Assam citizens list: Army on standby, security forces deployed

Residents walk past CRPF personnel patrolling a road ahead of the publication of the first draft of the National Register of Citizens at Juria village in Assam’s Nagaon district on December 28, 2017. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Army troops are on standby while a massive number of 45,000 security personnel are being deployed across Assam ahead of the publication of the first draft of a list of the State’s citizens, officials said on Friday.

Security forces, including 22,000 paramilitary personnel, are being deployed in different districts, especially in sensitive pockets.

The counter-insurgency (CI) grid, involving the Army, the police and paramilitary and intelligence agencies, has been regularly reviewing the situation, and directed all possible action to ensure peace after the publication of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC), a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Army troops will be called to assist the administration in case of any trouble, the official said.

There have been intelligence inputs about possible tension in some parts of the State where names of doubtful citizens could be excluded in the draft list.