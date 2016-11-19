An elderly woman shows her inked finger outside a polling station after voting in the bypolls in Nagaon district of Assam. File Photo: PTI

An estimated 30 per cent electorate exercised their franchise till noon today for by-elections to Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency and 25 per cent for Baithalangso (ST) in Assam.

Polling began this morning amidst tight security. The voting was initially slow with few voters trickling in the early hours, but picked up after 10 AM in Lakhimpur, though it continues to be slow in Baithalangsu Assembly constituency, official sources said.

There was no report of any untoward incident so far though a strict vigil is being maintained in different segments of both the constituencies.

The by-elections to Lakhimpur constituency was necessitated as Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal vacated the seat following his election in May to the state Assembly from Majuli (ST) constituency which falls under this Lok Sabha seat.

In Baithalangso, it was necessitated as sitting Congress MLA Man Singh Rongpi left the party to join BJP in July last.

There are five candidates in fray in Lakhimpur—— Amiya Kumar Handique (CPI—M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu (Cong), Hem Kanta Miri (SUCI—Communist) and Dilip Moran (Independent) and their fate will be decided by an electorate of 15,11,110 people.

There are altogether 1,954 polling stations spread across the Assembly constituencies of Majuli (ST), Naoboicha, Lakhimpur, Dhakuakhana (ST), Dhemaji (ST), Jonai (ST), Chabua, Doomdooma and Sadiya.

In Baithalanso (ST) constituency in West Karbi Anglong district, there are three contestants in fray—— Mansing Rongpi (BJP), Ruponsing Ronghang (Cong) and Rajen Timung (Independent) and their fate will be decided by an electorate of 1,80,203 voters in 246 polling stations.

Polling ends at 4 PM and the votes will be counted on November 22.