Self-styled godman Asaram will be flown to Delhi on Sunday under police custody for medical examination at AIIMS.

Asaram would be taken to New Delhi by an Air India flight in pursuance of the directions of the Supreme Court, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur, Ashok Kumar Rathore said.

“We have formed a team of police officials to accompany him to Delhi and back to Jodhpur safely. Another team of the city police is already in Delhi to receive him,” he said.

Police attributed the delay in taking Asaram to Delhi to the festive season, during which heavy police force is deployed in the city to maintain law and order.

The Supreme Court had on August 29 allowed Asaram to be taken to AIIMS from Jodhpur jail for medical examination. - PTI