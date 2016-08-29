Nupur Talwar, who was convicted in the murder of her teenage daughter Arushi and a domestic help, was on Monday granted a three-week parole by the Allahabad High court.

A divisional Bench of Justices B.K Narayan and A.K. Mishra passed the order on a parole application filed by the doctor. She had requested parole on grounds that she be able to visit and take care of her ailing mother.

Nupur Talwar, along with her husband and fellow dentist Rajesh Talwar, were convicted by a CBI court in the May 2008 murder case of their daughter Arushi and their domestic help Hemraj. They were sentenced to life in jail and have been behind bars since 2013.

Arushi, 14, was found dead in her bedroom at the family’s flat in Noida in May, 2008. The case acquired a sensational twist after Hemraj’s body was also found on the terrace of the flat two days later. Hemraj was initially believed to be the suspect. The couple pleaded not guilty and challenged the conviction in the High Court. The hearing is likely to come up in September.

The sensational case gripped the country and was widely covered and debated by media. It also inspired a film and was analysed in the form of a book.