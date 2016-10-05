Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday agreed to sanction a Composite Textile Park for Arunachal Pradesh.

The Park would have facilities for skill development, design and product upgradation and facilities for export of finished handicrafts, the Minister said during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at New Delhi.

Ms Irani assured of deputing a group of experts to handhold the State government in preparation of the DPR and running the centre there after, an official release said.

On a request to assist the State in exploring the usage of geo-textiles to mitigate and prevent frequent landslides in the State, Ms Irani asked the State government to get the vulnerability mapping done and submit a proposal. - PTI