Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday ratified the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Bill to simplify the taxation by implementing single tax rates across the country.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, moved the resolution for ratification of the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Second Amendment) Bill in the House which was unanimously passed by voice votes.

The Bill has been already passed by the both Houses of Parliament and is awaiting assent from the President.

Taking part in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Tamiyo Taga of BJP said the bill has already been ratified in 19 states of the country and suggested that it be passed without discussions.

Senior Congress member Wanglin Lowangdong termed the bill as a transformation of the Indian taxation system to end numerous taxes and bring uniformity and said the revenue collected would go simultaneously to the Centre and the state government.

He also advocated for comprehensive training for tax collectors of the state to implement the bill successfully.

Former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo termed the Bill as one of the best since Independence which would remove the confusion in taxation.

Congress member Mutchu Mithi said GST would facilitate growth process in the state.