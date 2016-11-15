Shocked over the murder of Dainik Bhaskar journalist Dharmendra Kumar Singh by unidentified assailants at Amra in Bihar on Saturday, the State press fraternity condemned the incident and urged the Nitish Kumar government to bring justice to the aggrieved family.

Mr. Singh was gunned down by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants on Saturday morning, making it the second murder of a journalist in the State in the past six months.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the Arunachal Press Club (APC), Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and Arunachal Electronic Media Association (AEMA) expressed deep shock at the killing of the journalist who took on powerful local mafia on many occasions through his work.

The fraternity termed the incident cowardice and an attempt to muzzle freedom of speech.

It urged the Bihar government to come up with a mechanism to protect scribes in the State so that crusaders of freedom of speech should not be cowed down.

“Murder of journalist reflects the law and order situation of a State, it is the duty of the government of Bihar to protect the press fraternity and ensure safety of all scribes in the State,” the press bodies stated in a condemnation statement. - PTI