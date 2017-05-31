Arunachal: Pay people for their land

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Centre to compensate thousands of people who had to give up their land for defence structures built during the 1962 war with China.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, told The Hindu that the compensation could cost ₹3,000 crore. He held a meeting on Wednesday with MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other senior officials.

“Although the people of Arunachal Pradesh can be branded as ultra patriotic Indians, a sense of resentment has been brewing of late due to non-payment of compensation for huge areas of land occupied by the Army,” he said.

Mr. Rijiju called for resolving all pending issues in a time-bound manner.