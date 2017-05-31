Other States

Arunachal: Pay people for their land

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

The BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh has asked the Centre to compensate thousands of people who had to give up their land for defence structures built during the 1962 war with China.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in the Lok Sabha, told The Hindu that the compensation could cost ₹3,000 crore. He held a meeting on Wednesday with MoS for Defence Subhash Bhamre, Chief Minister Pema Khandu and other senior officials.

“Although the people of Arunachal Pradesh can be branded as ultra patriotic Indians, a sense of resentment has been brewing of late due to non-payment of compensation for huge areas of land occupied by the Army,” he said.

Mr. Rijiju called for resolving all pending issues in a time-bound manner.

Post a Comment
More In National Other States
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2017 7:06:31 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/arunachal-pay-people-for-their-land/article18683452.ece

© The Hindu