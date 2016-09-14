National » Other States

Itanagar, September 14, 2016
Updated: September 14, 2016 05:58 IST

Arunachal has potential to promote textiles sector: Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.- File Photo: PTI
Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani.- File Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh has the potential to promote the textiles sector and give a fillip to entrepreneurship and job creation, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on day.

The Textiles Minister was speaking after inaugurating an apparel and garment making centre in Pasighat in East Siang district.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, MoS (Textiles) Ajay Tamta, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, state Cooperation Minister Tapang Taloh and Lok Sabha MP Ninong Ering were also present on the occasion, an official release said.

While dedicating the centre to the people, Irani said her ministry would set up six more incubation centres to bring modern ready—made garment industry to the state.

It was the first organised effort under the North East Region Textile Promotion Scheme (NERTPS) of the Ministry of Textiles, she said.

Congratulating the entrepreneurs who would be running the facility, the minister assured them all possible support in making the units commercially viable and self-sustainable.

“It will give an opportunity to local entrepreneurs to convert their ideas and designs into flourishing businesses and opportunities to the unemployed trained youths and provide a fillip to the traditional sectors like handlooms and handicrafts to convert the traditional designs into modern garments and market opportunities,” Ms. Irani said.

“I have directed my ministry to promote single window clearances and reduce paperwork to the minimum wherever possible.

“I have begun work on creating infrastructure for skills development and textile manufacturing, job creation and market linkages after recent announcement of the Rs. 6,000 crore package by the Centre,” she said.

Stating that development of the Northeast is high on the list of priorities of the NDA government, she said this would need concerted efforts in the face of various obstacles that tend to derail economic development in the region.

“The local products can have tremendous demand in national and international markets if properly channelised,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rijiju termed it as a boon for the state.

The Chief Minister appealed to the youth to take interest in entrepreneurship and promote export of indigenous products,the release added. - PTI

