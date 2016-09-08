Arunachal Pradesh Governor J.P Rajkhowa’s removal seemed imminent as Home Minister Rajnath Singh met President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday and briefed him that the former’s continuation in office was not tenable.

As reported by The Hindu, the government was waiting for the Arunachal Assembly to ratify the GST Bill before removing Mr. Rajkhowa. The Bill is likely to be cleared on Thursday.

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Mr. Rajkhowa had said that only President had the power to remove him with the advice of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. He had also said that he was in good health and dismissed speculation doing the rounds that he might be asked to step down due to ill-health.