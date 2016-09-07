A top Home Ministry official said that it didn’t want to invite a ‘crisis’ ahead of the passage of the GST Bill in the State.

The Centre may remove Arunachal Pradesh Governor J.P. Rajkhowa once the State Assembly ratifies the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill, which will be introduced there on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rajkhowa said that though he was on 47-day medical leave, he was fit enough to attend office and the view of some that he would have to step down on health grounds was surprising.

“I am surprised and stunned. I was on medical leave for 47 days, which was duly approved by the President. I joined work on August 13 after one of the best doctors in Asia, who operated on me, advised me to do so. After returning to work I disposed of all the files. Anybody can fall sick. After recovery, he or she can join work and that is why the provision of medical leave is there. I am jogging, talking, jumping, sitting around, then where is the problem of health?” said Mr. Rajkhowa.

Mr. Rajkhowa said that he got a call on September 2 from a private person, who happens to be a friend, asking him to step down.

“I have not heard anything from the government as yet. Right now I am in Raj Bhavan, Itanagar. I have made it clear that the Governor cannot be asked to resign. There is no such provision in the Constitution. Only the President can express displeasure which can come with the recommendation of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers. I am waiting for the orders from the Centre, either from the MHA or President’s House,” said Mr. Rajkhowa.

He said the recent Supreme Court order, which reinstated the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh did not pass any adverse inputs against the Governor.

“When the SC judgment was delivered, the court did not pass any strictures against the Governor,” he said. “If the Governor is removed at this juncture, it may hamper the prospects of the GST Bill, which is yet to be ratified by the Assembly. We don’t want it to happen,” said the senior Home Ministry official in Delhi.

The official confirmed that a decision has been taken to remove Mr. Rajkhowa owing to his ‘ill-health’.

Mr. Rajkhowa said that a special Assembly session has been called for two days for the passage of the GST Bill.