Over 50 activists of the Opposition Congress, BJP and Navnirman Krushak Sangh (NKS) were taken into police custody at different areas of Odisha’s Jajpur for allegedly showing black flags to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during visit to the district on Friday.

Protesting Mr Patnaik’s visit at Panikoili, more than 30 women Congress activists were proceeding to the venue of his programme to show him black flags.

However, as the slogan-shouting activists moved closer to the venue, they all were intercepted by police en route and detained in the police station, a police official said.

Likewise, around 15 BJP workers were taken into custody from Jajpur Road and Barachana areas, while at least five NKS activists were detained at Jajpur Road, Korei and Bari police station areas as they tried to show black flags to Mr Patnaik, they said.

Activists and local Opposition leaders were taken into custody apprehending disturbance during the Chief Minister’s visit to the district.

Over 50 activists of Congress, BJP and NKS were detained as a preventive measure, said the police officer adding they were released as soon as the Chief Minister left the district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a slew of projects during his whirlwind tour of Barachana, Bari and Korei areas of the district. - PTI