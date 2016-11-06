Demanding justice:Activists of the Asomiya Yuba Mancha holding an effigy of Rakesh Paul during a protest at a court in Guwahati on Saturday.- Photo: PTI

Assam Public Service Commission chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul, who was arrested on charges of corruption in the organisation, was on Saturday remanded in 14 days’ police custody by a special court. The police had sought 14-day custody of Paul.

The special judge also directed that Paul be provided food, medical care and medicines.

Slogan shouting members of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), which has been agitating against the alleged corruption in APSC along with many civil society organisations, demonstrated in front of the court.

The Lawyers’ Association here and KMSS also submitted petitions to the court that Paul should not be granted bail under any circumstances.

The APSC has been embroiled in controversies for quite some time over alleged corruption in the selection and appointment process in various services including Assam Police Service and Assam Civil Service. - PTI