To be produced in a court today; the police refuse to give more details

Assam Public Service Commission chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul was on Friday arrested on charges of alleged corruption in the organisation.

Assam Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay said Paul was arrested by Dibrugarh police on “corruption-related allegations”.

The APSC chairman would be produced before a court tomorrow, he said.

“There is an ongoing case against him and Dibrugarh police has arrested him in that connection,” Mr Sahay told PTI.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Gautam Borah said Paul was arrested under various sections of the IPC “on the basis of complaints by Nabakanta Patir” and declined to give further details.

Mr Borah said the police would seek 14 days’ custody from the court tomorrow.

Asked if Paul would be taken to Dibrugarh, he said it was not decided yet. “We may keep him in Guwahati and interrogate there also.”

The APSC has been embroiled in controversies for quite some time over alleged corruption in the selection and appointment process in various services including Assam Police Service and Assam Civil Service.

Organisations like Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti and All Assam Students’ Union have attacked Paul for his alleged involvement in irregularities and had accused former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi of protecting him.

Gogoi in July last year had announced setting up of an inquiry commission headed by a retired judge to probe alleged irregularities in state civil services examinations and recruitment.

A month before that, the Assam government had ordered a probe by an Additional Chief Secretary into the alleged irregularities in the results of civil services examinations after receiving five specific complaints. - PTI

