in remand:APSC chairman Rakesh Paul being produced before a TADA court in Guwahati on Friday.- Photo: PTIPTI

Assam Pradesh Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh Paul was on Friday remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a special court here.

Paul was arrested on November 4 in connection with an alleged cash-for-job scam and other cases of corruption in the Commission and his 14-day police custody ended today.

Special Judge A. Bhattacharya directed that he be produced on December 3.

The judge also directed that proper medical facilities, including regular check-ups along with proper food and lodging be provided to Paul during his stay in jail.

Paul’s lawyer Angshuman Bora said the arrested chairman’s bail petition has not been placed in the court to help the police in investigating the case as Paul wants a thorough investigation and would fully cooperate with the police.

Paul’s arrest led to two more persons being nabbed — Commission member Samedur Rahman and Assistant Controller of Examinations Pabitra Kaibarta.

Paul was picked up from his office before his arrest and interrogated at the 4th APBN where he was stated to have disclosed the names of politicians, government officials and film personalities involved in the APSC recruitment racket.

The Assam government at a Cabinet meeting here on November 9 adopted a proposal to be moved to the State Governor for suspension of Paul. - PTI