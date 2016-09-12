Union Minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel on Sunday alleged that supporters of a local leader misbehaved with her during a roadshow.

In protest, Apna Dal workers blocked traffic on the Raebareli-Varanasi highway and later sat on a dharna.

The incident took place when Apna Dal workers were out on a roadshow with the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and party MLA R.K. Verma.

The police said the procession came face to face with supporters of a local leader Vinod Dubey, who is planning to contest the Assembly polls as an Independent candidate, leading to an argument. The Minister said it was a “conspiracy” to disturb her party’s procession.

“I think it was a conspiracy [of ruling SP]. I was not provided with security and even after complaining, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police did not reach the spot immediately,” she said.