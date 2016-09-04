At a time when his government was facing growing criticism over failure of many welfare schemes in the wake of a tribal carrying his dead wife’s body to his village on his shoulders, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday launched yet another scheme named after his father, late Biju Patnaik.

The latest scheme to be named after Biju Patnaik is Biju Kanya Ratna Yojana, a programme aimed at creating awareness on gender discrimination against girls, their health, nutrition and education.

The scheme would be implemented in three districts -- Angul, Dhenkanal and Ganjam -- for a period of three years by spending a sum of Rs. 3.5 crore.

During his uninterrupted 16 years’ rule since March 2000, Mr. Patnaik has so far named more than a dozen schemes after his father, apart from naming several State awards.

Mr. Patnaik’s party, the Biju Janata Dal, was named after his father when it was founded on December 26, 1997. A few days ago, Mr. Patnaik had announced to launch Biju Gaon Radio to broadcast an hour-long programme for the benefit of farmers and other sections of the society every evening and give his message to the people for 10 minutes once a month.

The Chief Minister, after whose name the late Biju Patnaik had named his house as Naveen Nivas, has also ensured naming the lone airport at Bhubaneswar after his father. Besides, hundreds of statues have also been installed by various government departments after Biju Patnaik across Odisha. Even an important park in the capital was also renamed as Biju Patnaik Park.

The schemes named after Biju Patnaik include Biju Krushak Vikash Yojana, Biju KBK Yojana, Biju Kandhamal O Gajapati Yojana, Biju Gramjyoti Yojana, Biju Saharanchala Vidyutikaran Yojana, Biju Gramin Bazaar Yojana, Biju Gramin Swasthya Yojana, Biju Gaon Gadi Yojana, Biju Gramin Setu Yojana, Biju Atma Nijukti Yojana, Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana, Biju Gaon Radio, and Biju Kanya Ratna Yojana.

Launching the Biju Kanya Ratna Yojana ahead of the panchayat elections scheduled to be held in February next, Mr. Patnaik seems to be keen to attract the voters in the name of his late father yet again.

While Mr. Patnaik has been assuring people that the government was striving to realise Biju Patnaik’s dream of a prosperous Odisha since he became the Chief Minister, his government is also celebrating the birth centenary of Biju Patnaik this year. The BJD’s demands for declaring March 5, the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, as national holiday, and conferring of Bharat Ratna on the late leader are pending before the Centre.