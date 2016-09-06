‘The hope with which I looked at Kejriwal's entry into politics has eroded,’ says the anti-corruption activist.

With the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party buffeted by headwinds of controversy, veteran anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said that the hope with which he looked at Mr. Kejriwal’s foray into politics had eroded.

The 78-year-old Mr. Hazare, regarded by the Delhi Chief Minister as his spiritual mentor, had sharp words for his former protégé, contrary to his custom of not speaking on politics within the AAP.

“I am very saddened to see that some of Arvind’s colleagues have gone to jail, while some others are indulging in fraud... I was hoping that he [Arvind] would set an example for politics in India and give a different direction to the nation,” Mr. Hazare said, speaking from his home in Ralegaon Siddhi in Ahmednagar district.

His remarks were specifically targeted at the chaos within the AAP following the furore over the arrest of expelled AAP MLA and former Delhi minister, Sandeep Kumar, who has been accused by a woman of having raped her.

“I am very hurt. When he [Mr. Kejriwal] was with me, he even wrote a book on ‘Gram Swaraj’...is this ‘Gram Swaraj’? The hope with which I was looking at him [Mr Kejriwal] is over,” said Mr. Hazare, bemoaning the declining moral credibility that the AAP once had among masses.

Mr. Hazare further recalled that he had cautioned Mr. Kejriwal to ensure that the people joining his party were of sound character, a measure, Mr. Hazare noted, should have been given priority over ‘expedient politics’ or ‘garnering of votes’.

“I had said this earlier also - be it any party or leader, it is necessary to check if the people who join a party have a clean character or no,” Mr. Hazare said, strongly condemning the Sandeep Kumar scandal as “shameful”.