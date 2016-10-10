Worshippers and believers slaughtered birds and animals on the occasion of ‘Chhatar Vijay Yatra’ of deity Manikeswari at district headquarter town of Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district on Sunday.

The Chhatar Vijay Yatra, the largest animal sacrifice of Odisha, was witnessed by over two lakh devotees at Bhawanipatna.

Mass sacrifice of animals took place despite a ban by the Supreme Court and the Orissa High Court and growing chorus of protests by animal rights activists.

Like every year, the Kalahandi district administration had conducted awareness campaign dissuading people not to participate in animal sacrifice. Observers said number of birds and animals slaughtered appeared to be higher than those of previous years.

The rituals began from Saturday midnight and continued till early Sunday morning.

Devotees wielding swords and axes turned up for the event. Animals were sacrificed within four km radius of the temple for more than seven hours.

By the time the deity’s procession ended, several buffaloes and pigeons had their throats slit. Several of Bhawanipatna streets had become blood-soaked.

Devotees from neighbouring States like Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and different districts of Odisha jostled for space to get a glimpse of Manikeswari on National Highway 26 between Jenakhal and main gate of the Manikeswari Temple. Dozens of cultural troupes, including tribal groups, walked, strolled, drummed, sang and danced down the streets with fellow revellers.

“In view of sensitivity of the festival, we had deployed 11 platoons of police led by senior police officials. We have been constantly raising awareness against animal sacrifice among masses. The practice of animal sacrifice will end once people realise how painful it is to inflict suffering on any living being,” said Brijesh Kumar Rai, Kalahandi Superintendent of Police.

