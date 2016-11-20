Anguished beyond words on loss of lives: PM on derailment

I’ve spoken to @sureshpprabhu, who is personally monitoring the situation closely," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the derailment of the Patna—Indore Express.

“Anguished beyond words on the loss of lives due to the derailing of the Patna—Indore express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is personally monitoring the situation.

“Prayers with those injured in the tragic train accident.

At least 63 people have been killed and over 150 injured in the derailment of the Indore—Patna Express in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.