National » Other States

New Delhi, November 20, 2016
Updated: November 20, 2016 09:57 IST

Anguished beyond words on loss of lives: PM on derailment

  • PTI
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this file photo.
PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this file photo.
TOPICS

India

Uttar Pradesh


disaster and accident

transport accident

India

disaster and accident


transport accident

railway accident

I’ve spoken to @sureshpprabhu, who is personally monitoring the situation closely," Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the derailment of the Patna—Indore Express.

“Anguished beyond words on the loss of lives due to the derailing of the Patna—Indore express. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,” he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said that Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu is personally monitoring the situation.

“Prayers with those injured in the tragic train accident.

I’ve spoken to @sureshpprabhu, who is personally monitoring the situation closely,” Modi said.

At least 63 people have been killed and over 150 injured in the derailment of the Indore—Patna Express in Kanpur dehat district in the wee hours on Sunday.

RELATED NEWS

Two children pulled out alive from mangled bogie November 20, 2016

Live: Indore-Patna express train derails in Kanpur; toll rises to 96November 20, 2016

More In: Other States | National | News
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Two children pulled out alive from mangled bogie

Nitish Kumar condoles UP train mishap deaths, cancels government function

14 bogies of goods train derail in Chhattisgarh; none hurt

Maharashtra ‘safai’ worker asks SBI to waive off loan ‘like Mallya’s’

Rajnath asks NDRF to help in rescue in relief measures

Anguished beyond words on loss of lives: PM on derailment

Kanpur derailment: Relatives of departed a harried lot at Patna Jn.

Live: Indore-Patna express train derails in Kanpur; toll rises to 96

Kashmir Valley back to life after shutdown

Demonetisation move could ruin country: MNS


Mumbai

One crore in scrapped Rs. 1,000 notes seized; 4 detained in Mumbai

Tata Trusts in tie-up with Grameen Bank founder’s accelerator

Fadnavis SOS to Modi, seeks seven exemptions

Holdplay: police secure concert venue

Commuters ride cashless on BEST

Four with Rs. 1 crore of old denomination arrested in Vashi

Declare queue victims martyrs: Sena

Make your stand clear on child adoption: HC to State

Bombay Bar Association celebrates 150 years

Move could ruin country financially: MNS

Kolkata

Iranian’s debut wins best film award at KIFF

Bengal bypolls to be held under shadow of demonetisation

Children demand ‘surgical strike’ against child marriage

Disabled seek PIL route over demonetisation

Long queues in front of banks, ATMs

Women members of AIMPLB support ‘triple talaq’

No let-up in cash rush on Day 9 of demonetisation

Modi govt has turned people into beggars, says Mamata


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Other States

Kanpur derailment: Relatives of departed a harried lot at Patna Jn.

The latest information that has reached Patna Junction is that the death toll has gone up to 63 with over 150 injured. »