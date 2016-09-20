A Kashmiri student was on Monday expelled from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for posting “objectionable” comments on Facebook over the terror attack on the Army base in Uri.

AMU Vice-Chancellor Lt. Gen. (retired) Zameer Uddin Shah took a “very serious view” of the issue and expelled the student, who was pursuing M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry, after personally probing the matter, university spokesman Rahat Abrar said.

“Lt. Gen. Shah said that there is no scope whatsoever at AMU for tolerating any incident which smacks of anti-national sentiments,” the spokesman said.

The student, Mudassar Yusuf, hailing from Srinagar, had offered his apologies to the Vice-Chancellor on Sunday for posting the comments stating that he was “carried away by sentiments”, according to university sources.