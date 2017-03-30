Amit Shah participates in Gujarat assembly proceedings after two years

more-in

Taking part in the Gujarat Assembly proceedings almost after two years, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the opposition Congress and attributed the party's repeated win to the high development the State has witnessed under the BJP regime.

Mr. Shah is a member of the Gujarat Assembly representing Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. In his 40-minute speech in the Assembly to support a resolution brought in by BJP legislator urging the government to take forward the development agenda of the party, the BJP chief asserted that the BJP would win the forthcoming assembly polls in Gujarat.

“You cannot win people’s mandate by creating ruckus during the house proceedings. To win the mandate, one must win people’s heart and the BJP has done that," Mr. Shah said, hitting out at the opposition party, which was absent as members were suspended for creating ruckus demanding tabling of Justice MB Shah Commission report in the assembly.

According to Mr. Shah, before 1995, Gujarat was suffering due to large-scale corruption, lawlessness and power shortage. But after Narendra Modi took over as Chief Minister in 2001, the state was transformed to become a model of development across the country.

Meets Vaghela

After his hard-hitting speech in the assembly, Mr. Shah accompanied by state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, junior Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja and others called on Leader of the Opposition Shankersinh Vaghela, who was once a top BJP leader in the state.

The meeting was termed a courtsey visit by both parties. “It was a courtesy call by Shah, who had come here to attend the assembly session. No political issue was discussed,” Mr. Vaghela said.

Subsequently, Mr. Shah held a long meeting with Chief Minister Rupani, deputy CM Nitin Patel and other party leaders to discuss the organisational matters.

He called upon the partymen to start preparing for BJP's massive victory in forthcoming assembly polls to be held later this year.