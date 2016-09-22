“I will make them crawl to atone for their sins”

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reiterated his promise to “punish” those responsible for the sacrilege at Behbal Kallan and other places if voted to power.

He said “his government” will order reinvestigation to find out the “real culprits”.

Addressing a political conference at Khaddor Sahib here, Capt. Amarinder said he will ensure that the resignation by the party MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki to protest against the issue did not go waste.

The PCC president blamed Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal for “such incidents”, saying there was a “deliberate design” as the latter wanted to polarise people and create a sense of fear for his “narrow partisan ends”.

“I will ensure that he is made to pay for all these sins,” he said, adding he will make all of them including, Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Bikram Singh Majithia, “to crawl on their knees to atone for their sins”.

The former Chief Minister alleged the Badals have “destroyed and devastated” Punjab beyond redemption and it will need quite an effort to “retrieve and redeem” the situation.

“I will work 25 out of 24 hours to redeem the situation and bring back the smile on every Punjabis’ face,” he claimed, adding, “I want to see a happy, progressive and prosperous Punjab once again.”

Pledge to finish the problem of drugs

Capt. Amarinder reiterated his “pledge to finish the problem of drugs within four weeks”, saying everybody knew as who was the “kingpin and the mastermind”.

“You know it and I know it and I won’t need even four weeks to set them right and put them behind the bars,” he said.

Responding to the demand of the former MLA Sikki for cancellation of all the false cases, he said, “Not only will all the cases be cancelled, but those responsible for getting such cases registered will also be punished, including the Akali Jathedars and the police officials”.

“I will avenge all your persecution”

“We have had enough persecution and now is the time to turn the tables, and I promise you I will avenge all your persecution and atrocities myself,” he said, while declaring that he will set an “example so that nobody dares to harass, victimise or persecute Congress workers again”.

He also announced that the social welfare schemes, which have been promised to the members of the Scheduled Castes community, will also be extended to OBCs, landless farmers and labourers.

These include the Shagun scheme and 300 units of free power, he said. - PTI