Amarinder hails party legislators for keeping Badal govt on its ‘toes’

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Wednesday hailed the party legislators for keeping the Akali-BJP government on its “toes” during the last session of the Vidhan Sabha in a “most peaceful manner”.

“The power of democracy and peaceful protest finally prevailed over the arrogance of the government,” he remarked here.

“With an arrogant government and not an impartial Speaker, our members were left with no option but to resort to peaceful protests within the Vidhan Sabha and I am happy it worked well and brought into focus the issues concerning the State,” he said.

“This was the beginning of the final assault on the government for which the countdown has already started,” he said while adding, “this was necessary to crush the arrogance of the government that has always tried to use its brute majority to gag the voice of the Opposition”.

Capt. Amarinder justified the continuous sit-in by the legislators that lasted for two days and two nights, saying it helped in highlighting the issues for which the Congress party had sought a debate and which was refused by the Speaker.

The PCC president also thanked party workers across the State for their solidarity and protests they staged all over Punjab against the government’s “arrogance” by not allowing the debate.

Badal’s effigy burned

In Phagwara, Congress activists burnt effigies of Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal for allegedly throttling democracy by not allowing debate on no-confidence motion in State assembly.

Led by party’s district chief Joginder Singh Mann, the slogan-shouting protesters staged demonstration against the “dictatorial” attitude of Punjab government and burnt the effigies.

Mann said Badals had admitted defeat even before the Assembly polls by running from the debate on no-confidence motion brought forward by the Congress against the State government.

“Totally disillusioned with the misrule of Badal government, peoples of Punjab have already made up their minds to show it the doors and instead enthrone Congress government in coming polls”, he claimed.

- PTI