Government to hold remedial classes during winter; new academic calendar to begin immediately

In a major relief to over nine lakh students, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday decided to grant mass promotion up to Classes 9 and in Class 11 because of the four-month agitation in the Valley.

An official release said students of Classes 5 to 9 and Class 11 of government and recognised private schools would be elevated to the next level with immediate effect. “The new academic calendar shall commence in the Valley forthwith.”

At least 10.03 lakh students (5.29 lakh boys and 4.74 lakh girls) are enrolled with the Directorate of School Education. Around 1.05 lakh students of Class 10 and Class 12 are sitting for the annual examination.

The government is planning to hold “remedial classes” during the winter to compensate the loss of class hours. The Private Schools’ Association of Kashmir had urged for mass promotion.

As the situation returns to normal, Northern Railways resumed services partially on Wednesday.

An official spokesman said the service from Budgam to Srinagar, a 11-km stretch, was restarted. The services in the 120-km Banihal-Baramulla section are likely to resume in the next 10 days, officials said.

One person who was injured in a clash in Srinagar on November 2 died on Thursday.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan, an elderly resident of Ellahibagh, was struck by a tear-gas shell on the head when protesters clashed with security forces. The civilian death toll has risen to 94 since July 8, when militant commander Burhan Wani was killed.