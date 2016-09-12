Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that all roads in Gurgaon would be repaired by the end of November.

Speaking at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for the remodelling of three major intersections in Gurgaon, Mr. Khattar said that he had directed the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon and the Haryana Urban Development Authority to transfer some of the their roads to the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the repair work.

“There are reports that most roads in Gurgaon got damaged during rains. All roads will be repaired by the end of November,” said Mr. Khattar.

Meanwhile, the CM said that the Greater Southern Peripheral Expressway had been approved in-principle and would connect Faridabad and Delhi with Manesar.

The BJP leader also requested Union Minister of Road Transport Nitin Gadkari to construct a U-turn at the old toll barrier in Sarhaul for going towards Ambience Mall. Currently, commuters are forced to take a U-turn from under the Rajokari flyover on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Lauding Mr. Gadkari as a man of his words, Gurgaon MP and Union Urban Development Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh said that since the BJP government took over, many works on national highways had been executed.

Mr. Singh also demanded that toll charges for private vehicles at the Kherki Daula Toll Plaza be waived on the pattern of Gujarat and stressed the need for more parking spaces in the Millennium City.

Haryana Public Works (Building and Roads) Minister Rao Narbir Singh said that whenever a proposal related to roads in Haryana was sent to Mr. Gadkari, the Minister not only approved it but gave something more to the State.