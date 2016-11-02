Different parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh and Bijnore, were on the edge after communal clashes were reported after Deepavali. Two persons were allegedly killed and several injured in two separate incidents in Aligarh on Monday. Section 144 was imposed in the affected areas of Babri Mandi and Kodiya Ganj on Tuesday. Two separate incidents of communal clash were reported from Nehtaur’s Kareempur Mubarak village and Uledha village on Monday.

Eleven persons, including four policemen and two children, were injured during the clash in Kareempur while one person was killed and several injured in the clash over fire crackers in Uledha village.

Vimlesh Kumar Singh, the SHO of the Hameerpur police station under which Uledha village in Bijnore falls, told journalists that 13 persons were booked on murder and attempt to murder charges. “We have arrested Arvind kumar, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan, who was involved in the clash. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area,” he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Aligarh, Rajesh Pandey, told the media that in Babri Mandi, people from two communities started pelting stones at each other over bursting crackers. “Fortunately, no one was injured. We have maintained strict vigil and are using drones to keep an eye on troublemakers,” he said.