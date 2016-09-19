An alert has been sounded in Punjab’s border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur following the terror strike on an Army camp at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 17 jawans.

Tight vigil is being maintained near key installations including the Pathankot Airforce base, that had come under attack by militants earlier this year, and near Indo-Pak border areas, the police said.

“An alert has been sounded in border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur in light of the terror attack in Uri,” Pathankot SSP Rakesh Kaushal said on Sunday.

Police patrolling has been strengthened near sensitive areas in and around the city and vehicles coming from and going towards Jammu are being thoroughly checked, the police said.

“Security around Pathankot Air Force base has also been tightened,” the SSP said.

“We have also increased the number of police checkpoints in and outer parts of the city to keep a check on anti—social elements,” he further said.

Earlier this year, terrorists who had sneaked in from across the border had attacked Pathankot air base on the intervening night of January 1-2 while Dinanagar in Gurdaspur was targeted on July 27 last year.

The Pathankot attack had claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed.

Three heavily—armed terrorists wearing army fatigues had stormed a police station in Dinanagar town in Gurdaspur district last year killing seven persons, including a Superintendent of Police, before they were gunned down during a day—long operation.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, V. P. Singh Badnore on Sunday strongly condemned the terror strike on the Uri Army camp. PTI