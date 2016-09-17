CM's supporters try to gherao SP chief Mulayam’s residence on Vikramaditya Marg

Hundreds of supporters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday reached the party office demanding his reinstatement as the State president.

Donning red caps and carrying posters of the Chief Minister and his wife Dimple Yadav, the supporters raised slogans like Akhilesh ko adyaksh banao (make Akhilesh the state president).

Akhilesh had announced that his uncle Shivpal would be given back his portfolios and Gayatri Prajapati be reinducted as Cabinet Minister, issues which had triggered an all-out war in the party.

Later, his supporters reached Mulayam Singh’s 5 Vikramaditya Marg residence and continued their protest, demanding his reinstatement.

Some of them even had heated arguments with the security personnel.

Sources said that Mulayam had called Akhilesh and expressed his displeasure over the protest.

While passing by Shivpal Yadav’s residence at 7 Kalidas Marg, some of Akhilesh’s supporters got into argument with his supporters and both the groups were involved in slogan shouting.

The Chief Minister later invited the supporters inside his residence and addressed them, keeping mediapersons at bay.

He asked the supporters to end the protest and “honour the decision of Netaji."