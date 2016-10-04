Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will lay the foundation stone of the ambitious Rs 13,721-crore Kanpur metro project on Tuesday.

“Akhilesh Yadav will lay the foundation stone of the Kanpur metro and will also inaugurate other projects of Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) in the city,” District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

The foundation laying ceremony will be held in the presence of Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu, BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi and UP Minister Ahmad Hasan.

The Kanpur metro is a joint project by Central and State government for which the BJP-led Central government has allocated Rs 50 crore.

The signature green city project along with 115 other projects of KDA worth Rs 15,000 crore will also be inaugurated by the Chief Minister tomorrow, Sharma said.

The preparation for tomorrow’s function are in full swing and a traffic advisory has been issued, he added. - PTI