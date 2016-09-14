He divests uncle Shivpal Singh, appointed in his place, of plum portfolios

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday removed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as its State president, appointing his uncle and Cabinet Minister Shivpal Singh Yadav in his place.

Mr. Shivpal Yadav is already the SP’s 2017 election in-charge, thus his elevation further boosts his stature in the party organisation.

The decision is being described as the breaking point of the ongoing tension between the two leaders in recent months over several political decisions.

The announcement, signed by party supremo Mulayam Singh, came on a day when the CM had sacked Chief Secretary Deepak Singhal, who was considered close to Mr. Shivpal Yadav, PWD Minister.

On Monday, the CM had sacked two key Ministers, including the controversial Mining Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati, embroiled in corruption charges. The Ministers were considered part of Mulayam's team.

The replacement of Mr. Singhal with another IAS officer Rahul Bhatnagar as Chief Secretary brought to forefront the internal battles within the ruling SP.

If Mr. Bhatnagar, formerly Principal Secretary (Finance), is said to be in the good books of the CM, Mr. Singhal was considered close to his uncle. Mr. Singhal was earlier Principal Secretary (Irrigation), under Mr. Shivpal Yadav.

Confirming the change at the top, Samajwadi Party spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Rajendra Chaudhary said he would explain the reason behind it “tomorrow.”

Hours after the change at the top of the SP, Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday night sanctioned a curious reshuffle in the Cabinet as Mr. Shivpal Yadav was stripped of the significant PWD berth and allotted the Social Welfare Ministry instead.

The decision was taken on the recommendations of the CM, who now has taken control over the lucrative PWD berth, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson confirmed.

The CM also gave additional charge of Revenue (Land) and Cooperative department to Secondary Education Minister Balram Yadav, who was recently sacked and then reinstated for his role in the merger of QED with SP.

The uncle-nephew duo have often not agreed on many decisions, most recently the merger of the Quami Ekta Dal with the SP.