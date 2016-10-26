Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase kerosene quota in the State.

In a letter to the PM, Mr. Yadav said that quarterly State quota of kerosene has been decreased in the past three quarters due to which there is resentment among the people.

“It should be increased to 60,0936 KL to meet the State’s demand,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that in a letter directed to the PM and the Petroleum Minister in April and June, State Minister Kamal Akhtar had requested for the same but no decision in this regard has been taken so far.

“There are four crore ration card holders in the State and they used to get kerosene through PDS with estimate of 5 litre per head/month, state needed two lakh KL kerosene,” he said.-PTI