Decision was taken by the AISSF chief on the founder’s day

The All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) was dissolved on Tuesday with incumbent president Karnail Singh Peermohammad constituting a 13-member committee to resurrect its organisational structure by next year.

A decision to this effect was taken by the AISSF president on the founder’s day of the organisation.

Mr. Peermohammad announced he would hand over the reins of the organisation back to students.

He constituted a 13-member committee headed by Jagroop Singh Cheema to resurrect the organisation set-up afresh by March 14 next year.

Dissolving the old organisational structure, he said he would work in the capacity of its interim head till a new set-up is formed.

He said people who love and revered this historical body want this to be returned to the students.

“Change in leadership overdue”

“The change in leadership was overdue and moreover we are old-aged, so we had finally decided to hand over the body to those students, who ascribe to its aims and objectives,” he said.

He said the 13-member ad hoc committee will be authorised to approach newcomers studying in various schools, colleges and universities for fresh enrolment.

The next president and the office-bearers of the organisation will be elected on March 14, he said.

The federation celebrated it’s 72nd foundation day on Monday while expressing concern over Sikhs living in Jammu and Kashmir.

The federation also decided to send a five-member delegation to J&K to review the militant threat to the Sikh community in the State, he said.

Mr. Peermohammad has been AISSF’s president since 1995.

- PTI