The family members of a man, suspected to have died of AIDS in Balasore district, were allegedly denied permission to undertake cremation at the community place.

According to information received, the person died at Tentei village under the Soro police station area, the police said.

However, the family of the deceased said since villagers opposed his cremation at the community crematorium, they had to bury the body in the land attached to their residence on Friday.

The family had wanted the cremation to be undertaken near the river bank, away from the community crematorium.

A village youth, not wishing to be identified, said: “The man, who was working in Mumbai for a long time, died of suspected AIDS.”

He said the man was under treatment in some private clinic for some period but could not recover and his son had also died of the same disease some years ago. - PTI