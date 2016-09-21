In a large scale administrative reshuffle, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has transferred 23 IAS officials including his own secretary. The transfer orderes were issued by the personnel secretary Anil Mukim of the general administrative department today morning.

Ashwani Kumar, a 1997 batch IAS of Gujarat cadre, has been posted as secretary to the Chief Minister, replacing Ajay Bhadoo, who has been posted as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gujarat Maritime Board ( GMB).

Bhadoo was secretary to the previous Chief Minister Anandiben Patel. M Thennarasan, commissioner of women and child development has been shifted as municipal commissioner in Surat while Milind Toravane from Surat has been posted as secretary (housing) in the urban development department.

Both Thennarasan and Toravane are 2000 batch IAS officers belonging to the Gujarat cadre. Pankaj Joshi has been appointed as managing director of Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) from his current posting as principal secretary (higher and technical education).

Anju Sharma will be new principal secretary (higher and technical education) and Shahmeena Hussain will be commissioner of women and child development.

Pankaj Kumar, MD of Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has been shifted as Principal Secretary, health and family welfare while Rajkot Municipal Corporation Vijay Nehra has been made new MD of GSRTC.

This is the second reshuffle of senior bureaucracy in Gujarat after Mr Rupani took over as Chief Minister last month after Anandiben Patel stepped down from the top post. Earlier, over a dozen top officials including secretary home, industries and mines, environment and forest were transferred immediately after Mr Rupani took over as the new CM.

According to sources, field level postings involving district collectors and District Development Officer (DDO) will be carried out in December as currently electoral rolls are being prepared for the assembly polls to be held next year.