Civic agencies cannot be seen as giving rights for outdoor ads at any particular site forever since such sites are limited and the municipal corporation cannot indulge in restrictive trade practices violating the rights of others to do business from the said site, the Delhi High Court has held.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said that a civic body cannot indulge in monopolistic trade practice favouring one over others.

The judge also held that continuance of outdoor ads in violation of rules causes public injury, which cannot be compensated in terms of money and thus calls for quick action.

The court was hearing a number of petitions accusing the South Delhi Municipal Corporations (SDMC) of illegally, and without any prior communication, withdrawing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to the advertisers by claiming lapse of period for which permission was given or by citing violations of the Outdoor Advertisement Policy (OAP).

The bench noted that no time period was mentioned in the NOC granted to the advertisers, who were now claiming that grant of permission was in perpetuity.

“...grant of NOC/permission in perpetuity, as contended by the petitioners, would also be contrary to public interest. The advertising sites and avenues in the city are limited. Grant of NOC/permission with respect to any site to any person dis-entitles others from applying. SDMC as State, within the meaning of Article 12 of the Constitution of India, cannot be seen as granting NOC/licence to any person forever, closing the rights of others to apply for advertising from the said site... this would lead to monopolistic and restrictive trade practices and would be in violation of the rights of others to carry on business from the said sites,” said the bench.