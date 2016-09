The arrested human rights activist, Khurram Pervez , was shifted to the sub-jail in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Saturday.

Pervez, 39, who was arrested from his home here ahead of his trip to Geneva on Friday, has been booked under Sections 107 and 151 of the Cr. PC for attempts to breach the peace. He is the coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society that produced reports on unmarked graves and the impunity of soldiers.