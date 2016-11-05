Raised with other orphans, 26-year-old Kalyani Rath might have missed the presence of parents during her marriage. But her in-laws did not let the despondency overwhelm her.

Three years into her marriage, neither Kalyani was subjected to any discrimination at the hands of her in-laws nor did the feeling of being parentless affect her family life at any point of time.

Kalyani is not the only parentless girl whose transition from a foster home to typical family has been smooth. As many as 35 girls from Bhubaneswar-based SOS Children’s Village, a sprawling campus housing orphans, have been married off in established families.

What is interesting is that the taboo of selecting prospective daughter-in-law from foster homes appears to be fast disappearing.

Pleasant surprise

The functionaries of the SOS Village were in for a pleasant surprise when parents from a conservative Brahmin family came to their campus to inquire about their would-be daughter-in-law. They did not take much time to be convinced that the choice of their only son was spot on. The girl, who requested anonymity, said she was never treated differently rather she was first one to be consulted in important decisions pertaining to the family.

What made these special girls become bold and confident in life? “Majority of kids are received in the centre at infant stage and they are from very poor background. They are brought up in an innovative, yet robust foster care programme. By the time they finish their college or attain 25 year of age, we make sure every inmate gets skilled either professionally or in any vocational trade,” said Ajay Das, Director of SOS Village, Bhubaneswar.

Best education provided

Kalyani was one or two days old when she was taken under the wing. She is now an experienced nursing hand in a leading private medical college hospital in the city. Authorities of the SOS Village had never shied away from sending deprived girls and boys to reputed schools in the city.

As a result, at least four parentless girls from this foster home have completed their master’s degree in Business Administration programme and several of them are having master’s degree in science, literature, social science and hotel management. Girls are also well placed and independent to choose their life partner. But before marriage, SOS Village functionaries make sure family members, especially parents of bridegroom, are taken on board.

There was one occasion when a girl dismissed a marriage proposal when her bridegroom was found to have no matching educational qualification.