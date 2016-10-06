Eight traders from Assam who were abducted by militants from Meghalaya’s South Garo Hills district on September 29 were released on Wednesday, the police said.

The traders were released unharmed somewhere in Chokpot area of the district early today and they have reached their respective residences in Assam, South Garo Hills SP Anand Mishra told PTI.

He said a police team from South Garo Hills have been sent to meet the victims and gather information about the abductors.

Nine traders were abducted at gun point by A’Chik Songna An’Pachakgipa Kotok (ASAK) militants on September 29. One of them was released the following day.

Mr Mishra said he believed the family members have paid the ransom to the militants, before they were let off. The family members, however denied paying the ransom.

Two of the abductors have been identified and one of them was ASAK chief Reading T. Sangma, the SP said.

The security forces have intensified operations to nab the militants who are hiding in forests in the southern part of the district, close to Bangladesh. - PTI