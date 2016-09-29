Terming it an attempt by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to flex his “political muscles against the Centre”, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Tuesday questioned the need for a special session of the House.

Terming it a matter of “grave concern”, the LoP pointed out that Mr. Jain was the fourth Minister on Mr. Kejriwal's Cabinet to be summoned for alleged wrongdoing. Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay added that revelations against the Health and PWD Minister had “exposed one more black face of the AAP”.

“When this party was campaigning for 2015 Vidhan Sabha polls, at that time too stories of hawala funding had come out and a few days back unaccounted assets worth Rs.130 crore, including cash, were recovered from AAP MLA Kartar Singh,” Mr. Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gupta questioned the CM’s defence of Mr. Jain and demanded that Mr. Kejriwal remove the Minister from the Delhi Cabinet.

Hawala money

“He (Mr. Kejriwal) should immediately remove Mr. Jain as Minister in place of giving him clean chit. He has been summoned in cases involving an investment of Rs. 17 crore through hawala ,” Mr. Gupta said.

He also demanded that case be handed over to the CBI for impartial inquiry.

The MLA added than an inquiry would establish Mr. Jain’s investment in properties and “Delhiites will come to know how the party, which came to power on the promise that it would have zero tolerance for corruption is openly defending the serious financial bungling involving crores of rupees”.