AAP to field former General from Gurdaspur

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday named Major General (retd) Suresh Khajuria as its candidate for the Gurdaspur parliamentary bypoll to be held on October 11.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of actor-turned-politician Vinod Khanna in April this year.

‘Due consultation’

“The decision to field Mr. Khajuria has been taken after due consultation with the Gurdaspur unit of the party and the Majha region leaders and volunteers,” said AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira, while announcing the candidature.

Mr. Khajuria hails from Pathankot falling in the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. During his service, he has served in Punjab.

“We are proud that our candidate has had a distinguished career in the armed forces. As candidates of both traditional parties, including the BJP and the Congress, are likely to be outsiders and parachuters, we appeal to the electorate of Gurdaspur to support the AAP candidate in the ensuing election,” said AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira, while announcing the candidature.

Mr. Khaira alleged that neither the Congress nor the BJP had fulfilled the long-pending demand of ‘One Rank One Pension’ of the ex-servicemen community. “Ex-servicemen should therefore support the AAP candidate, who will forcefully raise their issues in Parliament,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress held a meeting in New Delhi to discuss its strategy ahead of the by-election.

Congress plank

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Asha Kumari and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar. At the meeting, it was decided that development works initiated by the Congress government in the State would constitute the key campaign plank for the party. Sources said the party could field Sunil Jakhar.

“The final decision on candidature for Gurdaspur seat will vest with AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi,” said the party’s statement.